Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Decreases By 85.7%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91.
About Santa Cruz County Bank
