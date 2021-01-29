Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Decreases By 85.7%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.