Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 97.4%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

SMSMY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. Sims has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

