Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of SKY traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

