Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 96.6% in January

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,994. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.