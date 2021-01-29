Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 96.6% in January

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smart Card Marketing Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,994. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Smart Card Marketing Systems alerts:

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.