Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 8.1%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 23,997,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 18,034,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Snap by 3,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
