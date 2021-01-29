Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 8.1%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 23,997,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 18,034,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Snap by 3,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

