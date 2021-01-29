SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $1,935,432.91 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

