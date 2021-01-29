Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $60.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

SF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,464. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

