Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 million, a P/E ratio of -201.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.