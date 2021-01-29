Strong 24 Hour Volume Hits $496,151.00 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Strong has traded up 47% against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $32.37 or 0.00093240 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $106.03 million and approximately $496,151.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00122315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00259639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

