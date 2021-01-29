SUN (SUN) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SUN token can now be bought for approximately $9.48 or 0.00027872 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $44.47 million and $116.72 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00311837 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

