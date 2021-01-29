Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in January

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 172,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,317. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.