Swingby Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,631.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $21,631.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

