Swipe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $222.05 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $99.49 million and $222.05 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00065383 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.00822334 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005767 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048025 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.03 or 0.04036709 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014572 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017001 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
