T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

