Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Purchases $3,660,500.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $10.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.01. 353,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,875. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.68 and a 200-day moving average of $344.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

