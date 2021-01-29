Telemus Capital LLC Buys 187 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

ROP stock traded down $25.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.80. 30,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.09 and a 200-day moving average of $415.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.