Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.98. 152,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

