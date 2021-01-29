Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 28,344 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,339,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 194,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.