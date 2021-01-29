Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,518,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.