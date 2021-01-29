The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BPRN stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

