Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $918,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,151,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,879,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,771. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

