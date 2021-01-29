Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKGSY remained flat at $$11.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.