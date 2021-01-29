Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Trading Down 8%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 945,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 766,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

About Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.