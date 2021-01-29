Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

TV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.19. 1,193,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The firm has a market cap of C$187.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

