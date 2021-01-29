U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Down 8.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.34. 574,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 810,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 197.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

