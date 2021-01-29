Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Unibright has a total market cap of $106.36 million and $3.16 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00837492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.62 or 0.04101689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017616 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

