Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $279.90 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $279.90 million and $155.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00394483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,425,936,266 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

