Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAB. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $74.21. 1,106,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wabtec by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

