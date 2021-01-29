Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Digital stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

