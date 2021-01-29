Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.18 Million

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce $713.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $665.00 million and the highest is $776.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. 2,860,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,444. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

