Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

GoPro stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 7,032,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,081 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

