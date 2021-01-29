Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $31.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

