Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zoetis by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

ZTS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

