Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,762. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

