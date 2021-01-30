Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Stock Price Up 6%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 2,447,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 433,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -15.09.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 58.71% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

