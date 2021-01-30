Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading 7.7% Higher

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.39. 450,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 126,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

