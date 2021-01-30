Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

CZWI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZWI. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

