Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 148,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $44.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

