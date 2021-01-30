Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. 99,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,633.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

