Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $200.56. 22,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.46 and a 200-day moving average of $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $208.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

