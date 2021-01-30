eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.64. 1,347,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,423,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

