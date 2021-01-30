Foresight Acquisition Corp. Plans $275 Million IPO for February 2nd (FOREU)

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (FOREU) is planning to raise $275 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, February 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 27,500,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $351.3 million.

Cowen and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We initially intend to capitalize on the track record and experience of our management team and sponsor and focus our search in the technology-enabled consumer and consumer healthcare industries. Our team is led by Greg Wasson, former CEO and president of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: “WBA”), the first global pharmacy-led, health, well-being, and beauty enterprise. “.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 233 N. Michigan Avenue Suite 1410 Chicago, IL 60601 and can be reached via phone at (312) 882-8897.

