Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $18.10. 2,222,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,562,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

