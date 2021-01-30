Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Cap of $120.48 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.48 million and $42.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00023171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00311473 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

