InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Shares Up 6.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. 156,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 167,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

