Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

