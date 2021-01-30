Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Up 7.3%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 1,888,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,160,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

About Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

