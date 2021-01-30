Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

