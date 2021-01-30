Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.
Otsuka Company Profile
