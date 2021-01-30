Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/26/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $610.00 to $625.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $643.00 to $672.00.
- 1/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $605.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $515.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $519.59. 6,737,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.39 and a 200 day moving average of $509.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
