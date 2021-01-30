Short Interest in NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Drops By 85.7%

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NSK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. NSK has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

